FIVE AID WORKERS have been killed after the car they were travelling in was hit by an Israeli strike in Gaza on Sunday evening, Palestinian media has reported.

One of the aid workers was Palestinian while three of the others were from the UK, Poland and Australia.

Initial reports by local media have said one of the aid workers was Irish. This has not been verified; both the Department of Foreign Affairs and the NGO the workers were volunteering with have been contacted for comment.

A spokesperson from the Gaza government’s media office said that the fifth worker’s nationality has not yet been confirmed.

Al Jazeera reports that they are the first foreign aid workers to be killed in Gaza since the war began.

The aid workers were part of World Central Kitchen, a charity which provides food during humanitarian crises.

In a statement on Telegram, the Israeli military said it is “conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident”.

The bodies of the workers have been brought to the Al-Aqsa hospital in Gaza. Photographs and videos of the bodies at the hospital show that the aid workers were wearing protective body armour with the logo of the charity on it when they were killed.