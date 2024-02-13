Al Jazeera condemns Israel as reporter's leg blown off in drone strike on Rafah

BROADCASTER AL JAZEERA has condemned Israel after one of its reporters had his leg blown off, and another reporter was also injured, in a drone strike in Gaza’s southern city of Rafah.

The health ministry in Gaza said reporter Ismail Abu Omar and cameraman Ahmad Matar were hit in the strike from an Israeli warplane in the Moraj area.

The two journalists have been admitted to the European Hospital, on the southern edge of Khan Yunis city.

Abu Omar’s right leg was blown off in the drone strike, while doctors were trying to save the left one, Al Jazeera said quoting an emergency physician.

The Qatar-based network said the strike was a “fully-fledged crime which adds to Israel’s crime against journalists” and was aimed at preventing reporters covering the conflict.

“Targeting the reporter Ismail and cameraman Ahmad is a new episode in a series by the (Israeli) occupation deliberately targeting Al Jazeera crews,” the network said in a statement.

The World Health Organization said the European Hospital is “overwhelmed, overcrowded and undersupplied” with more than 20,000 people sheltering in the hospital.

Hamas’s government media office said it “condemns in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation army’s targeting of the Al Jazeera crew”.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the strike when contacted by AFP, saying only it would check the details of the incident.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has recorded the deaths of at least 85 journalists and media workers – 78 of them Palestinian – since the conflict erupted on 7 October.

International Court of Justice

Elsewhere today, South Africa has urged the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to place more legal pressure on Israel to halt its threatened offensive against the densely crowded Gaza city of Rafah.

Pretoria has already made a complaint against Israel at the ICJ in The Hague, alleging that its assault on Gaza amounts to a breach of the Genocide Convention.

The court has yet to rule on the underlying issue, but on 26 January it ordered Israel to ensure in the interim that it takes action to protect Palestinian civilians from further harm and to allow in humanitarian aid.

Israel’s campaign has continued, however, and its forces are preparing an operation against Rafah, where more than half of Gaza’s 2.4 million people have sought shelter from the bombardment.

For South Africa, this is enough to ask the ICJ to revisit its provisional measures and issue a sterner order.

It said it was “gravely concerned that the unprecedented military offensive against Rafah, as announced by the State of Israel, has already led to and will result in further large scale killing, harm and destruction.

“This would be in serious and irreparable breach both of the Genocide Convention and of the Court’s Order of 26 January 2024,” the South African presidency argued.

“South Africa trusts this matter will receive the necessary urgency in light of the daily death toll in Gaza.”

The court has not confirmed receiving the South Africa request, and it is not obliged to consider it.

Israel conducted a predawn raid in Rafah yesterday that freed two hostages and killed around 100 people, after rejecting Hamas’s terms for a truce last week.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed the overnight operation as “perfect”, while the Palestinian foreign ministry said the deaths of dozens of Gazans amounted to a “massacre”.

Minister Simon Coveney has today accused Israel of “behaving like a rogue state” and “ignoring the International Court of Justice”.

Yesterday, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin warned that further bombardment of Rafah would constitute a war crime.

Israel’s military campaign has killed more than 28,473, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry.

With reporting by Mairead Maguire and © AFP 2024