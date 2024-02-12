Continued bombardment of Gaza's city of Rafah will 'constitute war crime', Micheál Martin says

LAST UPDATE | 1 minute ago
THE CONTINUED BOMBARDMENT of the southern Gaza city of Rafah will “constitute a war crime”, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.
“Around 100 people” were killed today in predawn Israeli strikes on Rafah, according to Gaza’s health ministry. Three mosques were also hit.
Israel announced that it recovered two hostages in the city during the strikes.
The Israeli army is preparing for a ground incursion into the teeming city along the border with Egypt, where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have sought refuge from fighting further north.
About 1.4 million Palestinians have fled to Rafah, with many living in tents, while food, water and medicine are becoming increasingly scarce.
Speaking to reporters in Cork this morning, the Tánaiste said he is in “no doubt” that the continued bombing of Rafah will “constitute a war crime”.
He added that, in his view, it “gravely violates international humanitarian law”.
“To bomb and to mount a military operation in such a confined area, with so many people, is absolutely inhumane, unacceptable, and the international community must do everything it possibly can to put the pressure on Israel not to proceed with this invasion,” Martin said.
He said the attacks will “create catastrophic conditions”.
Israeli Ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich, however, has said the military operation in Rafah is “necessary” to continue the release of hostages and “eliminate” Hamas.
Erlich told RTÉ’s News at One that what is happening in Gaza is “tragic” and Israel needs to “make sure that we hold the correct people accountable for that”.
“The tragedy of this war that started on October 7 by Hamas, is this cynical playbook by this genocidal terrorist organisation who are not just terrorists, they are cowards,” Erlich said.
She said Israel is “committed to international law”.
Erlich said that Israel has targeted other areas of Gaza in a “very calculated way” and provided citizens with “announcements beforehand”.
When asked where is left for those displaced to evacuate to, she said: ”What we’ve seen is that we’re damned when we do and damned when we don’t when we tell them where to evacuate, then we are condemned for telling them to evacuate.
“We don’t want to see any more civilians get hurt. There’s no need for anyone else to die. This can all end if all of the kidnapped will be released by Hamas.”
The Palestinian foreign ministry has condemned what it called a “massacre” in Rafah last night and accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of “a mentality of revenge”.
US President Joe Biden told Netanyahu yesterday that a Rafah advance should not go ahead without a “credible” plan to ensure “the safety” of people sheltering there, the White House said.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said Israel should “stop and think seriously” before taking further action in Rafah.
Cameron said many of the people in Rafah had already fled from other areas and said it is “impossible to see how you can fight a war amongst these people, there is nowhere for them to go”.
The British Prime Minister’s official spokesman said they were “deeply concerned” about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah.
Netanyahu had told US broadcaster ABC News the Rafah operation would go ahead and continue until Hamas is eliminated, adding that Israel would provide “safe passage” to civilians trying to leave.
About 130 of the original 250 captives taken by Hamas more than four months ago are still believed to be held in Gaza, although Israel presumes 29 of them are dead.
At least 28,340 people, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israel’s assault on Gaza since 7 October, according to the territory’s health ministry.
Additional reporting by Press Association and © AFP 2024
