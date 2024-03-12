Al Pacino says Oscars producers told him not to read nominees after awkward award announcement

AL PACINO HAS said that the producers of the Oscars ceremony asked him not to read out the list of nominees as he presented the Best Picture award on Sunday night.

The legendary American actor, who won his own Best Actor Oscar for his role in Scent of a Woman (1992), was tasked with announcing the winner of the night’s final award, but the manner of delivery left the audience somewhat confused and ended the show on an odd note.

After a short preamble, Pacino opened the envelope containing the winner and said: “My eyes see Oppenheimer”.

He then said “Yes, yes,” and after some tepid clapping, the crowd began to applaud more fully.

It was the only category of the night in which the nominees were not named.

In a statement issued yesterday, Pacino said: “I just want to be clear it was not my intention to omit them (the nominees), rather a choice by the producers not to have them said again since they were highlighted individually throughout the ceremony.

“I was honoured to be a part of the evening and chose to follow the way they wished for this award to be presented.”

“I realise being nominated is a huge milestone in one’s life and to not be fully recognised is offensive and hurtful.

“I say this as someone who profoundly relates with filmmakers, actors and producers so I deeply empathise with those who have been slighted by this oversight and it’s why I felt it necessary to make this statement.”

Jimmy Kimmel, who hosted the show, joked to Entertainment Weekly afterwards, saying, “I guess he’s never watched an awards show before. It seems like everyone in America knows the rhythm of how it’s supposed to go, down to ‘And the Oscar goes to…’ but, uh, not Al.”

Oscars producer Molly McNearney confirmed to Variety that the decision not to read out the nominees for best film was made by the production team.

“It was a creative decision we made because we were very worried that the show was going to be long,” she said.

“By the time you get to the end of the show, you’ve seen all 10 best picture clip packages. People just want to hear who wins and they’re pretty ready for the show to be over. At least that’s what we anticipated.”

She added: “I apologise if our decision to not have to read through all those nominations put him in a tough spot.”

Includes reporting from Press Association