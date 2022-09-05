Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of man (50) missing since Thursday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 50-year-old man who is missing from Co Galway.

Alan Healy was last seen at his home in Loughrea, Co Galway on Thursday afternoon, 1 September.

He is described as being 5’8″ tall and of stocky build. He has mid-length brown hair, a beard and brown eyes.

It is not known what Alan was wearing at the time he went missing.

Gardaí and Alan’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information on Alan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.