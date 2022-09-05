Family and gardaí 'concerned for welfare' of man (50) missing since Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 50-year-old man who is missing from Co Galway.
Alan Healy was last seen at his home in Loughrea, Co Galway on Thursday afternoon, 1 September.
He is described as being 5’8″ tall and of stocky build. He has mid-length brown hair, a beard and brown eyes.
It is not known what Alan was wearing at the time he went missing.
Gardaí and Alan’s family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with any information on Alan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Loughrea Garda Station on 091 842 870, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS