Thursday 12 September, 2019
Aldi says beef dispute causing availability issues with produce

The issue comes amid stalled talks between the Department of Agriculture and farming organisations.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 12 Sep 2019, 9:37 PM
1 hour ago 7,680 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4807071
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

GERMAN SUPERMARKET ALDI has said the ongoing beef dispute is causing availability issues with produce in its stores. 

The chain has said that a full range of Irish beef and pork products will be available in all its stores but that some products have been processed at facilities in the UK.

Aldi has said that product notices will be placed in all its stores to make customers aware of the change and said that its range of products will still be quality approved by Bord Bia. 

“In light of industry-wide availability issues, to ensure we have a full range of fresh beef and pork products for our customers, some of our Irish beef and pork suppliers have processed Irish beef and pork at their UK-based processing facilities, all of which are Quality Assured by Bord Bia,” an Aldi spokesperson said.

“This is clearly reflected on our products’ packaging. We have also placed notices in our stores to ensure our customers are fully aware of the situation.”

The issue comes as Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed attempts to engage with meat processors and farmers over the ongoing beef dispute. 

At least one Eurospar retailer in Dublin has also warned customers that due to “the worsening situation at beef plants…we are unable to stock beef products at the moment.”

Image from iOS Customer notice in Dublin Spar store this evening. Source: TheJournal.ie

Talks between the government and Meat Industries Ireland (MII) broke down earlier this week with Creed saying at the time: “I am concerned that [these] events will only serve to entrench positions and risk prolonging this very damaging dispute”.

The row centres around the prices farmer are getting for cattle which are down on last year. The dispute has seen unofficial pickets by farmers at processing facilities around the country.

Meat Industry Ireland yesterday said that 3,000 people were laid off in the beef industry as a result of the beef dispute, sparking criticism from farmers who say the industry is now using the employees as leverage. 

Speaking on Morning Ireland yesterday morning, IFA president Joe Healy made a call for the minister to step up his engagement. 

“He definitely can’t wash his hand out of it. It’s very clear that every one of the processors needs the minister and the Department of Agriculture every day that they’re open, need the involvement of the Department so the minister has a grip over them,” he said. 

The Department of Agriculture has said it is continuing to liaise with both meat processors and farmers in an effort to reach agreements to commence talks.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

