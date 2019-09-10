This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Meat Industry Ireland says 3,000 workers have been laid off because of 'illegal blockades'

The beef dispute is showing no signs of conclusion.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 10 Sep 2019, 6:56 PM
Three hundred workers at the Dawn Meats plant in Grannagh have been temporarily laid off due to the ongoing dispute.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
MEAT INDUSTRY IRELAND (MII) has said that 3,000 employees at meat processing plants around the country have been “temporarily laid off” as a result of the ongoing beef dispute.

The dispute has seen unofficial pickets by farmers at processing facilities around the country and MII has said this evening that staff working in the factories are being intimidated.

“Meat Industry Ireland said today that 3,000 employees of its members have been temporarily laid off due to the continuing illegal blockades of factories and intimidation of staff and suppliers by protestors,” a spokesperson for the group said this evening.

Some 80% of overall processing capacity has now closed, and further closures and layoffs are likely in coming days.It is not just the direct employees that will be affected by the ongoing crisis, as hundreds of indirect jobs will be impacted as ancillary businesses including hauliers will be heavily impacted by these closures.

Meat Industry Ireland had said yesterday that layoffs were possible and announced it was pulling out of talks due to the ongoing protests. 

The group said that the blockades at factory gates “intensified” as initial talks began.

SIPTU had earlier today warned that jobs were being put at risk but blamed Meat Industry Ireland for not meeting with the union. 

“This is a situation which is impacting on hundreds of our members who are now facing the loss of their jobs due to a dispute over which they have no control,” said Siptu organiser Teresa Hannick.

Talks involving all the parties directly involved in this dispute is the only way in which a solution will be found. Our members are calling on all sides in this dispute to begin serious negotiations to find a swift and just conclusion to this situation.

The protests centre on the prices farmers are receiving for their cattle with prices are down considerably from this time last year.

