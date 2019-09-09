Beef talks set to resume today as protests continue around the country

TALKS BETWEEN BEEF farmers, the Department of Agriculture and Meat Industry Ireland are due to take place today as farmer protests continue.

The meetings are being convened by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed. The Irish Farmers’ Association will also be involved in the talks.

Vice-chair of Beef Plan Hugh Doyle said the talks between the group and the department are set to commence at 11am today in the Backweston Department of Agriculture building in Celbridge, Co Kildare.

The group wants to ensure that the price of beef can be discussed and that the threatened legal action from processing plants against farmers has been removed.

“If we can’t discuss price, we will have to come back another day, in my opinion,” Doyle told TheJournal.ie.

Four or five members of the group will be taking part in the talks. Members of the retail industry will not be engaging in today’s discussions.

The Beef Plan group held protests outside an Aldi distribution centre in Co Kildare yesterday.

Protests have continued as farmers say the price they receive for meat is below the cost of production. This claim was called inaccurate by Meat Industry Ireland in a statement yesterday.

MII said it had indicated in a previous statement that the largest share of the price for beef does not go to the retailer, but rather the producer who receives around two-thirds of the price.

“The current price pressure in the beef sector is linked to depressed demand for beef in our European and UK markets and the uncertainty surrounding a potential No-Deal Brexit,” said MII in a statement.

The price paid to farmers for their cattle is the “average” of that paid to their European counterparts, according to the group representing members of the meat industry in Ireland.

Discussions previously ended after a draft agreement was reached between beef farmers, Meat Industry Ireland and the department. However, many farmers were not satisfied with the agreement and protests continued.