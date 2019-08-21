This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Beef talks ended with a deal overnight - but IFA says lack of movement on beef prices still an issue

Questions remain over how the agreement will be received by beef farmers.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 21 Aug 2019, 8:14 AM
IFA President Joe Healy speaks to protesting farmers.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

TALKS BETWEEN BEEF farmers and Meat Industry Ireland ended late last night with agreement reached in several areas but with concerns remaining over the central issue of beef prices. 

After 14 hours of talks, agreement was reached on a number of areas including on the issue of beef payments that could see up to 200,000 extra cattle qualifying for payments. 

The Irish Farmers Journal reported that, following the talks, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed said that he hoped progress would be enough to stop farmers resuming the protests that had triggered the negotiations. 

“It will deliver better prices transparency for farmers. We made progress on many of the 13 concerns raised by the Beef Plan Movement,” he said. 

In recent weeks, the Beef Plan Movement had organised protests outside meat factories across the country. 

However, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) President Joe Healy said that farmers will be disappointed that there was limited progress on the issue of beef price increases.

Healy did not comment on whether there was a prospect of more protests in the future. 

Talks, which took place at the Department of Agriculture offices in Lucan, reached agreement on a number of payment issues, including a review of the market specifications that impact on prices in the Quality Payment System, known as the beef grid. 

Also agreed during the talks was that the 70-day residency requirement for a quality bonus will drop to 60 days.

These concessions by Meat Industry Ireland were in addition to the various commitments agreed by all sides over the previous days of talks. 

Creed also said in a statement released last night that there will be an expert report published on new technology for beef carcass classification, with additional promises of promotional initiatives for the beef sector and market transparency plans. 

Leaving the talks last night, a Beef Plan Movement representative declined to comment on the outcome of talks. 

