Appeal for information on 16-year-old girl missing from Co Kerry

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl who is missing from her home in Ballybunion, Co Kerry.

Alex Sugrue was last seen at 9am on the morning of Saturday, 5 September when she left home.

She is described as being approximately 5’1’’ in height, of slim build, with green eyes and blond shoulder length hair.

When last seen Alex was wearing a red, white and navy jacket, army green pants and black Nike runners.

Anyone who has seen Alex or who can assist in locating her, is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

