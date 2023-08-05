'Stay in your tents': Music festivals plough on amid weather warnings

THE ORGANISERS OF All Together Now and Indiependence have advised attendees take precautions due to the bad weather.

Posting on social media, the organisers of Indiependence also advised festival goers to stay in their tents where possible.

The organisers of All Together Now advised attendees to secure any loose belongings.

There are multiple weather warnings in place for different parts of the country, with rain and wind forecast for much of today.

Please be advised Met Eireann have issued a yellow weather warning. We would encourage you to secure any loose items for the safety of all festival goers. — All Together Now (@ATNfestival) August 5, 2023

A status yellow wind warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and all of Munster is in place until 1pm today, with very strong northwest to north winds and gusts of up to 110 kilometres per hour.

All Together Now takes place in Curraghmore Estate in Co Waterford. This year’s lineup includes Lorde, Iggy Pop, Jessie Ware and the Sugababes.

Indiependence is held in Mitchelstown in Co Cork. The Coronas, Anne Marie and Two Door Cinema Club are headlining.