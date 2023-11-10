Gardaí seek witnesses to an alleged assault and dangerous driving incidents in Dublin yesterday

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a number of incidents occurred in the Palmerstown area yesterday afternoon.

According to gardaí, the incidents involved an assault, dangerous driving and endangerment.

Gardaí believe a dangerous driving incident took place between a white flatbed van and a white Volkswagen Caddy shortly before 4.20pm yesterday on the N4 in Palmerstown, Dublin 20.



The incidents caused extensive damage to both vehicles.

One of the occupants of the vehicles, a woman in her 30s, was reportedly assaulted by a number of men at a retail premises nearby a short time later.

The woman was taken to St James’ Hospital to receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries she sustained.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to either of these incidents to come forward, in particular those who were travelling along the N4 between 4pm and 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.

If any motorists, who were in the area at the time, have dashcam or other footage, they are asked to make the footage available to gardaí in the interest of the investigation.

“Any persons who observed the movements of a white flatbed van and a white Volkswagen Caddy van are also asked to come forward,” a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said today.

A third vehicle, a silver Nissan jeep, was reportedly observed driving dangerously on the N4 in Palmerstown during the same time period.

Gardaí are also appealing for potential witnesses to this vehicle’s alleged dangerous driving to come forward.

Gardaí in Ballyfermot Garda Station are investigating all the circumstances of these incidents, gardaí said today.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any other Garda station.