Garda struck by missile during incident in Ballyfermot

AN ALLEGED INCIDENT involving a garda being struck by a missile in Ballyfermot has been condemned by the Garda Representative Association (GRA).

A statement from the garda press office said that an officer was hit by a missile in the area today. It said that this morning, gardaí put in place an “information-led policing plan” in advance of an event scheduled to take place in the Ballyfermot area.

“During the course of this event a number of incidents of dangerous driving and reckless endangerment were observed by Gardaí,” continued the statement.

“While intervening in one of these incidents, a member of An Garda Síochána was struck with a missile and has subsequently received medical treatment.

“Two Garda vehicles, a community policing patrol car and a marked patrol car received significant damage while present at this event.”

Two men were arrested on the Kylemore Road in relation to incidents of dangerous driving and two motorbikes were seized. Both were taken to Garda stations in South Dublin and have since been released pending a file being sent to the DPP.

A policing plan remains in place in the area to ensure the safety of local residents, and investigations are ongoing.

In a statement issued today, Mark Ferris, the GRA Representative for Dublin Metropolitan Region West, said:

“I sincerely hope my colleague makes a speedy recovery from the injuries he received in the line of duty in Ballyfermot.”

Ferris added: “The association hopes the government takes notice of events such as these and listens to our request for the immediate formation of a special task force to research these policing issues.”

He called on the government to “step up efforts to help officers protect themselves” and said “a small minority cannot be allowed dictate to this government and to wider society”.

“We simply do not have enough gardaí policing our streets 24/7, do not have the necessary equipment and are facing an exodus of officers demoralised by the entire situation,” said Ferris.

Speaking to The Journal, local People Before Profit councillor Hazel de Nortúin said “everybody has a right to go about their work in a safe space”.

“What happens when flare-ups like this happen, it just shows the importance of interagency on the ground working around that space and trying to figure out what exactly is the trigger, why does it revert to violence against gardai?”

She added: “It just shows the constant work that we need to be doing to get into the actual underlying issues in the area.”

The councillor told The Journal that people had assembled in the area to pay their respect to one of their deceased friends.

“But everybody has the right to go around their community in a safe space,” she added.

“That’s what we’ve always been trying to do, to bridge that gap between allowing whatever you want to do but also making sure the area and the community is safe.”

De Nortúin also highlighted other ways in which today’s incident affects the community:

“There’s a lot of people involved in an environmental group who have put years into that particular roundabout [near where the alleged incident occurred]. It’s their space to show the pride of Ballyfermot as you enter into the area. Everything that happened has an effect on the community.”