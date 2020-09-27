Gardaí investigate alleged rape of teenage girl in Mayo playground

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for information after the alleged rape of a teenage girl in Mayo.

Gardaí said the alleged attack took place at a playground in the Lowpark area of Charlestown yesterday afternoon.

The scene has been forensically examined.

“Anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of the Square and/or Lowpark areas of Charlestown between 2pm and 8pm, is asked to contact Garda in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111,” gardaí said in a statement.