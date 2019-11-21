This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí appeal for information over juvenile missing from Clare for a week

The juvenile was last seen in the Kilkishen area of Clare.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 6:12 PM
Image supplied by An Garda Siochána press office.
Image supplied by An Garda Siochána press office.
GARDAÍ IN ENNIS have appealed to the public for information in tracing the whereabouts of missing juvenile Aman Brid Singh Chopra.

The teenager was last seen in the Kilkishen area, Co. Clare on Thursday 14 November.

Gardaí said Aman is of Afghan nationality and is described as being 5ft 8in in height, of thin build with brown eyes and black hair.

A spokesman said: “Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Aman is asked to contact Gardaí in Ennis on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

