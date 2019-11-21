Gardaí appeal for information over juvenile missing from Clare for a week

GARDAÍ IN ENNIS have appealed to the public for information in tracing the whereabouts of missing juvenile Aman Brid Singh Chopra.

The teenager was last seen in the Kilkishen area, Co. Clare on Thursday 14 November.

Gardaí said Aman is of Afghan nationality and is described as being 5ft 8in in height, of thin build with brown eyes and black hair.

A spokesman said: “Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Aman is asked to contact Gardaí in Ennis on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

