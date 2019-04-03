This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Wednesday 3 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 80% of Irish people would rather stay in summer time if the clocks stop changing twice a year

The European Parliament voted last week in favour of abolishing seasonal time changes.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 3,989 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4572492
Image: Shutterstock/KenosisDre
Image: Shutterstock/KenosisDre

THE VAST MAJORITY of Irish people would favour spending the year in summer time if Ireland scraps Daylight Savings Time, a new poll has revealed. 

The Claire Byrne Live and TheJournal.ie poll, carried out by Amárach Research, found that 81% of respondents would prefer summer time year round, rather than winter time. 

The European Parliament voted last week in favour of abolishing seasonal time changes. 

Summertime arrangements in the EU require clocks to be changed twice per year to cater for the changing patterns of daylight and to take advantage of the available light.

If the planned change goes through, that will no longer happen and Europe will stick with the same time all year round. 

It means that in 2021 we could put our clocks forward, as we’re used to, at the end of March, but then stick with that time into the future without switching back in October. 

Ireland and other member states are being given a period of 12 months to decide if they’ll stay on summer time or not.

The matter has already been put out to public consultation in Ireland, with Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan saying he is open to the idea of scrapping clock changes.

Staying on summer time – rather than winter time – will mean longer evenings than we’re used to in winter, but it will also mean that it will remain darker for longer in the winter mornings.

Only 19% of people surveyed said that they would prefer to stay in winter time. However, sleep expert Dr Annie Curtis of the RCSI TheJournal.ie that from a health point of view, permanent wintertime would be preferable.  

We delved into the issue a lot more in our most recent episode of the Explainer podcast:

You can listen wherever you get your podcasts or via SoundCloud below – you can also head straight to iTunesSpotifyAcastPodBeanPodcast Republic, and Stitcher


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

With reporting from Daragh Bropy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Armed units carry out searches after shots fired outside school in west Dublin
    Armed units carry out searches after shots fired outside school in west Dublin
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Settlement reached between children of Seán Quinn and IBRC
    Settlement reached between children of Seán Quinn and IBRC
    Men film themselves laughing following 'violent rampage' in Dublin city centre
    Man (21) pleads guilty to drunken 'one punch' assault that killed friend on Halloween night in 2017
    GARDAí
    Two people released following arrests in Sligo over illegal money lending
    Two people released following arrests in Sligo over illegal money lending
    Cannabis worth €240,000 seized following search of property in west Dublin
    Criminals never know they are being investigated by the Criminal Assets Bureau, says agency boss
    DUBLIN
    11 GAA games to be broadcast on TG4 in April with club, county and schools action
    11 GAA games to be broadcast on TG4 in April with club, county and schools action
    President praises 'force of forgiveness' of Italian student left paralysed in Dublin attack in 1999
    Dublin teenager who broke man's front teeth 'to show his friends he was tough' jailed for 18 months

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie