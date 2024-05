ONLINE RETAIL GIANT Amazon is set to launch an Irish website and online store in 2025.

The multinational company made the announcement this morning. While many Irish customers already use Amazon, they access it through the UK or other European sites.

The company said that Amazon.ie will mean faster delivery and return times for customers, and will do away with additional customs fees and currency conversion charges.

Amazon launched a fulfilment centre in Dublin in 2022, which sped up delivery times. The company also has a number of data centres in operation in Ireland.

Overall, Amazon employs around 6,500 people across Cork, Dublin, and Drogheda. The company said the new store would also mean an increase in the number of Irish businesses selling on the site.

In a statement, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Peter Burke said he was “delighted to see Amazon continuing to grow its presence in Ireland”.

“The launch of an Irish store will enhance customer experiences in Ireland and provide a significant platform for Irish SMEs to expand their online presence and grow their business,” he said.

This announcement is a significant reaffirmation of Amazon’s commitment to Ireland, and I wish all involved every success.

Amazon has cut thousands of jobs globally in the last number of years, in line with widespread job losses in the tech industry post-pandemic. Amazon Web Services – the company’s cloud computing division – announced hundreds of job cuts earlier this year.