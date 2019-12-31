This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I beg you - please come forward': Father of Amy FItzpatrick appeals for information on 12th anniversary of disappearance

Amy went missing from her home in Riviera Del Sol, Mijas Costa, near the resort of Fuengirola in January 2008.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 11:13 AM
THE FATHER OF missing Irish girl Amy Fitzpatrick has appealed for information on the 12th anniversary of her disappearance. 

Christopher Fitzpatrick, in a video message, urged Amy’s friends at the time to come forward with any information they might have on his daughter’s case. 

Amy went missing from her home in Riviera Del Sol, Mijas Costa, near the resort of Fuengirola in January 2008. She was walking from her friend’s home to her own at around 10.10pm, but has not been seen since.

She had been living with her mother Audrey and her mother’s partner Dave Mahon at the time. Mahon is currently serving a seven year sentence for the manslaughter of Dean Fitzpatrick (Amy’s brother), who Mahon stabbed to death in May 2013.

Her father said: “Today I want to appeal to Amy’s friends. They are a little bit older now and probably have children of their own and possibly have information that could lead us to Amy and bring her home. 

“I beg you – please come forward and let’s bring Amy home. We would like to thank everybody for their support over the last 12 years. We just want to bring Amy home – that’s all we want is Amy home.”

Amy’s family has never given up hope of finding her. They have been keen to keep her name in the public eye, hoping that someone has a piece of information which could unlock the mystery of her disappearance.

Spanish police had a number of different theories, Amy’s family had claimed, but none of them amounted to anything significant during the course of a number of investigations.

Earlier this year, it emerged that Amy’s family had backed a campaign which is calling on the government to fund a new forensic photograph which would show what the missing teenager would look like today. 

