Dublin: 11°C Thursday 3 November 2022
An Bord Pleanála chair to retire early on family grounds following tumultuous period for board

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien will move to appoint a new chairperson.

52 minutes ago
Former An Bord Pleanála Chairman Dave Walsh
Image: An Bord Pleanala/RollingNews.ie

THE CHAIRMAN OF An Bord Pleanála, Dave Walsh, has announced that he will be retiring early for “personal and family reasons”.

In a statement today, Walsh announced that he would be stepping down from the role, saying that he had informed Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien of his decision.

O’Brien confirmed the move and thanked Walsh for his service at the head of the planning body and within the civil service.

“Minister O’Brien will now move swiftly to initiate the process of appointing a new Chairperson and will also appoint a Deputy Chairperson as provided for under the Planning and Development Act, 2000,” a spokesperson for the Department of Housing said.

Walsh had been chair of An Bord Pleanála for the last four years.

It comes as controversy has erupted over allegations of conflict of interest elsewhere at An Bord Pleanála in recent months, which lead to the resignation of the board’s deputy chairperson, Paul Hyde, in early July.

Hyde has denied all allegations made against him.

A report on the alleged conflicts, carried out by senior counsel Remy Farrell of interest has since been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In his statement, Walsh said that it was a “privilege” to lead the planning body for the last four years.

“It has been a privilege to lead An Bord Pleanála over the last four years, and after 27 years of public service, I believe now is the right time for me to embark on the next chapter of my life and to focus on other priorities,” Walsh said.

While it is of course difficult to leave such an organisation, I am sure that the staff and Board will continue to strive for the highest public service standards that they have set for themselves and for the organisation and I am confident that the actions being taken by the Board, supported by the Department and the Office of the Planning Regulator, will help to quickly restore the Board’s reputation and underpin its central role in the planning process.

Walsh also thanked O’Brien and the Department of Housing for their “continued support”.

The Department of Housing has said that “critical reforms” of An Bord Pleanála are required to help “restore public confidence” and improve the systems and processes of the body.

The Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) has also called for urgent reform of An Bord Pleanála, with their latest report issuing 11 recommendations to help restore public confidence.

These proposals include a new Governance, Ethics and Compliance Unit within An Bord Pleanála to help manage potential conflicts of interest in planning decisions.

