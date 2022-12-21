An Cailín Ciúin becomes first Irish-language film to be shortlisted for Best International Feature Oscar

AN CAILÍN CIÚIN has made history in becoming the first Irish-language feature film to be shortlisted for an Oscar.

It’s been shortlisted by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for this year’s Best International Feature Film category.

It’s the first time an Irish-language film has been shortlisted in this category and only the second Irish film ever to reach the category’s shortlist stage, after VIVA in 2016.

An Cailín Ciúin is one of 15 films to be shortlisted from the 92 countries who submitted to his category.

The film has grossed more then €1 million at the Ireland-UK box office, making it the highest grossing Irish-language film of all time.

Advertisement

Based on a book by Irish author Claire Keegan entitled ‘Foster’, An Cailín Ciúin is described as an intricate coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl.

Set in rural Ireland in 1981, the film follows Cáit as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer.

The film stars Catherine Clinch, Carrie Crowley, and Andrew Bannett and is directed by Colm Bairéad, who also wrote the screenplay.

It was produced by Inscéal, in partnership with Screen Ireland, TG4, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Speaking on the film’s shortlist selection, the film’s director Colm Bairéad and producer, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi from Inscéal, said they are “absolutely thrilled” to be shortlisted, adding that they are “particularly proud to be the first Irish-language film to have achieved this”.

The pair labelled is an “historic moment for Irish-language cinema” and thanked Screen Ireland, TG4, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland for their assistance.

They also thanked the Irish Film and Television Academy for its “invaluable support and commitment and to the audiences who came in such record numbers to see our film so far”.