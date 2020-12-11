#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man charged in relation to €140,000 cannabis seizure and €30,000 of suspected stolen items

The man was arrested after a residence in the Stoneybatter area of Dublin 7 was searched yesterday.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 11 Dec 2020, 10:56 PM
A MAN HAS been charged in relation to €140,000 worth of cannabis and suspected stolen property worth €30,000, both seized yesterday.

Gardaí at Store Street arrested the man yesterday afternoon after a residence in the Stoneybatter area of Dublin 7 was searched on foot of a warrant.

The man, aged in his 40s, is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow at 10.30am.

During the search carried out yesterday, Gardaí discovered cannabis herb believed to be worth €140,000 (pending analysis).

Gardaí also seized 200 individual items which included clothing, electrical goods and cosmetics.

These items are believed be stolen property, Gardaí said, and have an approximate value of €30,000.

