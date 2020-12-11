Man charged in relation to €140,000 cannabis seizure and €30,000 of suspected stolen items

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to €140,000 worth of cannabis and suspected stolen property worth €30,000, both seized yesterday.

Gardaí at Store Street arrested the man yesterday afternoon after a residence in the Stoneybatter area of Dublin 7 was searched on foot of a warrant.

The man, aged in his 40s, is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow at 10.30am.

During the search carried out yesterday, Gardaí discovered cannabis herb believed to be worth €140,000 (pending analysis).

Gardaí also seized 200 individual items which included clothing, electrical goods and cosmetics.

These items are believed be stolen property, Gardaí said, and have an approximate value of €30,000.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons