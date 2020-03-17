This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
An Post extends opening times and brings in special measures to lower coronavirus risk to customers and staff

A stamp price increase has also been delayed.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 7:48 PM
1 hour ago 27,081 Views 33 Comments
AN POST HAS released an update on the new measures it is introducing to lower the risk to customers and staff.

It said that the measures include extended opening times and signing procedures

An Post and the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP) are working closely on measures to assist customers and help the national effort to tackle the COVID-19 crisis, it said in a statement.

The measures include:

  • The majority of post offices will open from 8am this Friday, 20 March to facilitate OAPs who wish to conduct their business ahead of other customers.
  • Customers impacted by Covid-19 may nominate a ‘Temporary Agent’ to act on their behalf by completing, in advance, a form available at post offices and online at anpost.com/tempagent.
  • Post Offices have introduced social distancing and other practical measures to safeguard customers and staff.
  • Post Office staff will capture customer details directly, avoiding the need for customers to handle counter equipment such as signing pads and pens.
  • Display boards, floor signs and staff will remind customers to remain apart from other people while in the Post Office.

Mails & Parcels Services

An Post said that “due to the exceptional commitment of postal staff throughout the country we endeavour to maintain collection and delivery services for as long as possible”.

Customers are no longer being asked to sign for mail deliveries requiring signature. Instead, the Postperson will sign to confirm the delivery in the presence of the customer.

  • Undeliverable items will be kept at An Post local delivery offices for collection by customers on production of proof of address and photo ID.
  • Flight cancellations to and from a growing number of countries is impacting international services. See anpost.com for full details.

In addition, a stamp price increase scheduled for March 18 has been postponed indefinitely while the country is in crisis, said An Post.

Debbie Byrne, An Post, Managing Director of An Post Retail said that An Post recognises that the coming weeks will be difficult for customers.

“Our hope is that ongoing practical response to the needs of customers will help us playing our part in the national effort,” she said.

‘’An Post is conscious of our role in helping customers access cash and in facilitating local commerce wherever possible and this will continue.’’

More information on all of the above can be found at www.anpost.com.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

