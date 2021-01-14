#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 14 January 2021
An Post to deliver another two free postcards to every household

The postcards will begin arriving in households on Wednesday 20 January.

By Tadgh McNally Thursday 14 Jan 2021, 6:21 PM
Image: Shutterstock/bezikus
Image: Shutterstock/bezikus

EVERY HOUSEHOLD IN the country is set to receive two free postcards from An Post, starting next week.

There have been a total of five million postcards made, with them all allowing for free delivery within Ireland.

The postcards are expected to be delivered to homes, homeless hubs, nursing/care homes and prisons nationwide from 20 January.

One of the postcards will be a printed design, whereas the other will be blank to allow for decorating.

An Post originally began the free postcard initiative in March at the beginning of the pandemic.

An Post’s Julie Gil said that they are “delighted” to provide the second round of postcards to households across Ireland.

Gil says that they decided to move to provide one blank postcard after seeing the artwork that was created on the first batch of free postcards.

“We saw wonderful artwork on the postcards last year so we’re giving customers of all ages the space to be even more creative this time around.  Your messages of love and solidarity will brighten people’s homes over the weeks ahead,” said Gil.

An Post is also allowing for freepost on all letters going to or from residents of nursing or care homes. It will be carried by An Post, as long as FREEPOST is written where the stamp would normally go.

According to Gil, An Post will also be extending supports for Irish small and medium enterprises. This comprised of increasing discounts on parcel labels from 25% to 34%.

Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

