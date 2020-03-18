Postal workers assured they'll have hand sanitiser 'from this morning' after 'world shortage'

THE CEO OF An Post has said that postmen and postwomen should be able to avail of hand sanitiser from this morning after the company received a delivery yesterday.

David McRedmond was speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Seán O’Rourke programme and said that a “world shortage” of hand sanitiser had made it difficult to get a supply.

In response to a postman who texted the programme seeking to find out when they would get hand sanitiser, McRedmond said:

I very much hope he got the hand sanitiser this morning. Hand sanitisers were ordered two months ago, we knew this crisis was coming and we literally got the hand sanitisers yesterday, and they were distributed to all of our operations this morning.

“Quite rightly, health service staff were prioritised for hand sanitisers, there is a world shortage and we’ve been scouring everywhere to get them and we have had a supply in and we have now got further supplies in the pipeline,” he added.

Speaking about the use of gloves, McRedmond said they are in use “in certain places where there’s heavy handling of letters” but that the use of gloves is not widely recommended because it can actually reduce the use of hand sanitisers.

Yesterday, An Post confirmed that it would be introducing early opening on Fridays to facilitate people collecting pension payments. The company also said that a planned increase in the price of stamps that was to come into place from today has now been postponed indefinitely.

“Now is not the time to be worried about us as a business it’s the time to be worrying about us as a service and providing the best possible service,” McRedmond said of the postponement.

The CEO also said that “some mail volumes are down” but that parcel deliveries are actually up.

“Mail volumes are down because businesses aren’t mailing and parcel volumes are holding steady. In fact there’s a slight increase in parcel volumes because people are shopping online. And the online shopping has switched, so we’re seeing a lot of online shopping for example from pharmacies from health stores, health providers, even from toys for children, we’re seeing that coming through now for books too.”