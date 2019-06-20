This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Lawyers for Boy B tell court family 'forced into hiding' after publication of his identity online

It is an offence under the Children Act to publish anything that would identify the boys, who are both aged 14.

By Eoin Reynolds Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 12:37 PM
File photo. Courtroom.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

THE FAMILY OF one of the boys convicted of murdering Ana Kriegel has been “forced into hiding” following the publication of photographs online identifying him, the Central Criminal Court has heard.

Representatives of Twitter and Facebook appeared at the Central Criminal Court this morning to answer charges of contempt following the publication of pictures of both boys who were convicted this week of murdering the 14-year-old schoolgirl.

It is an offence under the Children Act to publish anything that would identify the boys, who are both aged 14. Justice Paul McDermott also made an order preventing them from being identified.

Rossa Fanning SC on behalf of Facebook Ireland Ltd told Justice Michael White that the company’s Market Manager Eoin McDonald had sworn an affidavit which he handed to the court.

Andrew Fitzpatrick SC for Twitter International Company also handed an affidavit to the court.

Damien Colgan SC for Boy B told Mr Justice White that his client’s family was “forced into hiding” following the publication of the boy’s identity online.

Andrew McKeown BL for Boy A said he had a number of screen shots taken as late as this morning to hand to the court.

Brendan Grehan SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions will make representations to Mr Justice White later this morning.

Eoin Reynolds

