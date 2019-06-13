Jury in Ana Kriegel trial to resume deliberations this morning

THE JURY AT the Ana Kriegel trial is expected to continue its deliberations from 10am today.

The panel of eight men and four women retired yesterday afternoon shortly after they began to consider the charges laid against Boy A and Boy B.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott yesterday finished summarising the evidence in the trial of the two boys accused of the murder of Ana Kriegel. They were both 13 years old when the schoolgirl was found dead in an abandoned house on the Lucan/Leixlip border.

Boy A is charged with murder and aggravated sexual assault. Boy B is charged solely with murder. Both boys have denied all charges.

Previously, the judge told jurors about aspects of law that are of significant importance for them during their deliberations.

He said an element of “great importance” is the requirement that the accused intended to kill or cause serious injury and he invited the jury to look at the circumstances in the case. If they are not satisfied that the accused intended to kill, then they must consider if either or both intended to cause the deceased serious injury, he said.

“If you have a reasonable doubt as to whether the accused intended to kill or cause serious injury to Ana Kriegel, you will acquit,” he said.

The judge invited the jury to firstly consider the evidence against Boy A and then proceed to consider the case against Boy B because of the “considerable distinctions” between both cases.

It is being alleged by the prosecution that Boy A murdered Ana and sexually assaulted her. It is the prosecution’s case that Boy B assisted the murder and knew what was going to happen.

Comments are off for legal reasons.