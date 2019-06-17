Jury in Ana Kriegel murder trial retires for the day after over 11 hours of deliberations

THE JURY IN the Ana Kriegel trial has retired for the day after deliberating for over 11 hours.

The panel of eight men and four women have been considering their verdicts in the case since last week.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott last week summarised the evidence against the two boys, who were both 13 years old when Ana Kriegel was found dead in an abandoned house on the Lucan/Leixlip border.

Boy A is charged with murder and aggravated sexual assault. Boy B is charged solely with murder. Both boys have denied all charges.

Ana Kriegel went missing on Monday 14 May 2018. Her body was discovered on Thursday 17 May 2018.

This is the eighth week of the trial.