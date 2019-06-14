Jury expected to begin third day of deliberations in Ana Kriegel murder trial

THE JURY IN the Ana Kriegel murder trial is expected to begin its third day of deliberations this morning.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott earlier this week summarised the evidence against the two boys – Boy A and Boy B – who were both 13 years old when Ana Kriegel was found dead in an abandoned house on the Lucan/Leixlip border.

Boy A is charged with murder and aggravated sexual assault. Boy B is charged solely with murder. Both boys have denied all charges.

The panel of eight men and four women yesterday requested DVDs of interviews conducted with Boy B and gardaí. They also requested to see a wooden stick which was recovered from the scene where Ana’s body was found.

It is being alleged by the prosecution that Boy A murdered Ana and sexually assaulted her. It is the prosecution’s case that Boy B assisted the murder and knew what was going to happen.

Ana Kriegel went missing on Monday 14 May 2018. Her body was discovered on Thursday 17 May 2018.

Comments are disabled for legal reasons.