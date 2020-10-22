Woman in court over probe into details shared online claiming to identify boy convicted of Ana Kriegel murder

A WOMAN WAS due to appear in court today in connection with an ongoing garda investigation into the circulation of images and details on social media claiming to identify a teenage boy who was found guilty of the murder of Ana Kriegel.

An investigation was launched when images and details were shared online despite a court order in place preventing the two boys being named.

There is also a provision under the Children Act that prohibits the identification of minors accused or convicted of a criminal offence.

The pair were 13 years old when they murdered 14-year-old Ana in May 2018. They were found guilty of her murder, and sentenced last year.

Gardaí said today that the women charged in relation to its investigation was due to appear before a sitting of Waterford District Court at 10.30am today.

She is the first person to face prosecution following a lengthy garda investigation led by gardaí based in the Dublin region.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Comments are closed for legal reasons