'No talking about Jesus or God, only Satan': Court hears details from copybook seized from Boy B's house

A COURT HEARD today about a copybook seized from the home of a boy – known as Boy B – accused of the murder of teenager Ana Kriegel.

The copybook taken from the home of Boy B contained the words: “Don’t talk about it – act normal like nothing happened. No talking about Jesus or God, only Satan”, the court was told.

A detective garda told the court these were rules that had been written on one of the pages of the copybook.

Two boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, have pleaded not guilty to the 14-year-old girl’s murder on 14 May 2018. Boy A has also been charged with aggravated sexual assault – a charge he also denies. Both boys were 13 years old at the time of the alleged offences.

It is being alleged by the prosecution that Boy A murdered Ana and sexually assaulted her. It is the prosecution’s case that Boy B assisted the murder and knew what was going to happen.

Drawings

Gardaí seized a copybook in the house of Boy B after his arrest in May last year. It contained a number of drawings of what Detective Garda Donal Daly described as “pentagrams”.

The copybook also featured a number of names, including that of Boy A. The copybook, which had the word “drawing” written on its subject line on the front, also contained geographical definitions involving volcanoes.

It also mentioned “pledges”, and written in the book were the words “only pledge hosts can give pledges”. The words “Satanic pledge” were also written in the copybook.

The copy book contained a list of boys’ names, with a symbol written beside each one of the names.

Boy B mentioned the copybook in his interviews with gardaí.

Cross-examination

Under cross-examination by Boy B’s senior counsel Damian Colgan, Detective Daly said that Boy B was brought to a garda station following his arrest and that that is standard protocol which must be followed.

He agreed with Colgan that arrangements had been made for Boy B’s arrival and that prisoners were not to be kept at that garda station on that day.

Daly agreed with Colgan that during initial interviews with Boy B, the air conditioning in the room was not working correctly and that the room was warm.