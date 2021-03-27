1,500-year-old human remains found during building work in Co Wicklow

CONSTRUCTION WORK AT a site in Co Wicklow has uncovered ancient human remains.

The discovery was made yesterday afternoon at Mountainview Drive in Newtownmountkennedy.

Locals say the find appeared to consist of two stone graves, in which a human skull visible.

Construction was halted and gardaí called to the scene.

Gardaí said in a statement that the find was examined by an archaeologist, a forensic anthropologist, and a human remains specialist.

The remains were subsequently determined to be 1,500 years old.

“The county coroner has been notified and no further garda action is required at this time,” the statement continues.

The site has been handed over to the National Monuments Service and Wicklow County Council.

An archaeological survey roughly 500 metres away in 2019 uncovered evidence of late Bronze Age activity, including ceramic remains and a large concentration of pits and postholes.

The construction work consists of 27 homes being built as part of the Local Authority Housing Capital Programme.