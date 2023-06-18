Advertisement

Sunday 18 June 2023
Morgan Treacy/INPHO Andrew Coscoran [file photo].
# Top Of The Tree
Coscoran breaks Irish 1,500m record after impressive run in Nice
Nick Griggs was also in action and broke the Irish U20 record.
4.9k
2
1 hour ago

ANDREW COSCORAN HAS broken the national record for the 1,500m after an impressive performance at the Meeting Nikaia in Nice.

Coscoran clocked an excellent time of 3:32.68 to clinch the win and also break Ray Flynn’s record of 3:33.5 which he set in Oslo in 1982. The Dubliner was in second place coming into the final bend of the race before surging through the gears to overtake New Zealand’s Samuel Tanner while also holding off Niels Laros of the Netherlands.

Tyrone’s Nick Griggs was also running in the 1,500m in Nice, where he ran a superb 3:36.09 to finish ninth and break the Irish U20 record set by Cian McPhillips which was 3:40.56.

Author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
