Quiz: How much do you know about Andy Warhol?

THE ICONIC AMERICAN visual artist, film director, and producer who was a leading figure in pop art would be celebrating his 94th birthday today.

Warhol’s famous bright paintings and subversive films were highly influential in the New York art scene of the 60s and 70s.

In true birthday fashion we’re asking you: How much do you know about Andy Warhol?

What common term is Warhol credited with inventing? Superstar Showbiz

Sleaze Televise In May 2022, one of Warhol's artworks was sold for €184 million at auction, making it the most expensive painting from the 20th century. Which artwork was it? Campbell's Soup I Shot Sage Blue Marilyn

Race Riot Marilyn Diptych One of Warhol's more experimental films was a five hour video of a man doing .... what? Crying Painting

Sleeping Dancing What was the name of Warhol's art studio where he would hold parties? The Factory The Laboratory

Studio 84 Copper's Another one his films, 'Empire' was eight hours long. What was it about? America Politics

The Empire State Building The 2015 TV show of the same name What band was Warhol most associated with, and designed this album cover for? The Stooges The Smiths

King Crimson Velvet Underground Which of these expressions did Warhol invent? Once in a blue moon Spill the beans

15 minutes of fame Every cloud has a silver lining What object was Warhol said to have carried around with him everywhere, even calling it his 'wife'? A camera A knife

A tape recorder A can of soup As well as this bridge, which of these things was named after Andy Warhol? A crater on Mercury A village square in Ukraine

A museum in his hometown All of the above. Which one of Warhol's friends played him in the film 'Basquiat' (1996)? David Bowie Jim Morrison

