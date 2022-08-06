Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 6 August 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about Andy Warhol?

Warhol’s studio became a well-known gathering place for intellectuals, drag queens, playwrights and celebrities,

By Jamie McCarron Saturday 6 Aug 2022, 10:00 PM
20 minutes ago 1,425 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5832208

THE ICONIC AMERICAN visual artist, film director, and producer who was a leading figure in pop art would be celebrating his 94th birthday today.

Warhol’s famous bright paintings and subversive films were highly influential in the New York art scene of the 60s and 70s.

In true birthday fashion we’re asking you: How much do you know about Andy Warhol?

What common term is Warhol credited with inventing?
Superstar
Showbiz

Sleaze
Televise
In May 2022, one of Warhol's artworks was sold for €184 million at auction, making it the most expensive painting from the 20th century. Which artwork was it?
Campbell's Soup I
Shot Sage Blue Marilyn

Race Riot
Marilyn Diptych
One of Warhol's more experimental films was a five hour video of a man doing .... what?
Crying
Painting

Sleeping
Dancing
What was the name of Warhol's art studio where he would hold parties?
The Factory
The Laboratory

Studio 84
Copper's
Another one his films, 'Empire' was eight hours long. What was it about?
America
Politics

The Empire State Building
The 2015 TV show of the same name
What band was Warhol most associated with, and designed this album cover for?
The Stooges
The Smiths

King Crimson
Velvet Underground
Which of these expressions did Warhol invent?
Once in a blue moon
Spill the beans

15 minutes of fame
Every cloud has a silver lining
What object was Warhol said to have carried around with him everywhere, even calling it his 'wife'?
A camera
A knife

A tape recorder
A can of soup
As well as this bridge, which of these things was named after Andy Warhol?
A crater on Mercury
A village square in Ukraine

A museum in his hometown
All of the above.
Which one of Warhol's friends played him in the film 'Basquiat' (1996)?
David Bowie
Jim Morrison

Lou Reed
Bob Dylan
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley Awesome
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Ewe could've just cheated
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie