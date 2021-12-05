Quiz: How well do you know the history of the Treaty negotiations?

TOMORROW MARKS THE 100th anniversary of the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty.
After violence escalated for the first six months of the year, representatives of the Irish Republic and the British government agreed a truce in July 1921.
That led to months of lengthy negotiations before the War of Independence finally concluded with the signing of the treaty on 6 December that year.
Unfortunately, it was far from the end of the bloodshed in Ireland.
To mark the anniversary, test your knowledge of how the treaty negotiations went down.
