Quiz: How well do you know the history of the Treaty negotiations?

TOMORROW MARKS THE 100th anniversary of the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

After violence escalated for the first six months of the year, representatives of the Irish Republic and the British government agreed a truce in July 1921.

That led to months of lengthy negotiations before the War of Independence finally concluded with the signing of the treaty on 6 December that year.

Unfortunately, it was far from the end of the bloodshed in Ireland.

To mark the anniversary, test your knowledge of how the treaty negotiations went down.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now