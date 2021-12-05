#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How well do you know the history of the Treaty negotiations?

The Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed 100 years ago this week.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 5 Dec 2021, 10:00 PM
30 minutes ago 2,923 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5616741

Treaty-100-HiRes-NoIcon-B

TOMORROW MARKS THE 100th anniversary of the signing of the Anglo-Irish Treaty.

After violence escalated for the first six months of the year, representatives of the Irish Republic and the British government agreed a truce in July 1921.

That led to months of lengthy negotiations before the War of Independence finally concluded with the signing of the treaty on 6 December that year.

Unfortunately, it was far from the end of the bloodshed in Ireland.

To mark the anniversary, test your knowledge of how the treaty negotiations went down.

The year before the treaty negotiations got under way Ireland was partitioned by the Government of Ireland Act 1920. What was the name of the 26 county area the act created (this was its flag)?
Wikimedia Commons
Éireann
Kingdom of Ireland

Southern Ireland
Dominion of Ireland
One of the following men WAS NOT on the British delegation. Who was it?
David Lloyd George
FE Smith (Lord Birkenhead)

Winston Churchill
James Craig
Who was (famously) not on the Irish side?
Alamy
Arthur Griffith
Michael Collins

George Gavan Duffy
Éamon de Valera
Who told the Dáil that they should have been on the negotiating team because of the "bad black drop of English blood" in their family’s background?
Countess Markievicz
Erskine Childers
The Irish representatives had plenipotentiary status. What did this mean?
It meant they could sign a treaty without referring back to their superiors in Dublin.
It meant that they had to get approval from Dublin for any agreement.
During the many months of tough talks in London, which member of the Irish delegation was rumoured to be romantically involved with several high-profile women, including Lady Lavery?
Wikimedia Commons
Michael Collins
Arthur Griffith

Robert Barton
Eamonn Duggan
Who promised the Irish delegates "terrible and immediate war" if no agreement was reached?
Alamy
David Lloyd George (prime minister)
Winston Churchill (Secretary of State for the Colonies)

Laming Worthington-Evans (Secretary of State for War)
George V (UK king)
When the lengthy negotiations finally ended in agreement, what time of day was the treaty signed on 6 December?
Wikimedia Commons
9 in the morning
12 midday

6 in the evening
2 o'clock in the morning
The treaty said that the Irish Free State should have the same status in the British Empire as ________________
Wales
Scotland

Canada
India
When the treaty was ratified Ireland became the sixth (self-governing) dominion state of the British empire. Which of the following was not a dominion state at the time?
Australia
New Zealand

Canada
Newfoundland

Rhodesia
South Africa
Under the terms of the treaty, who was the Head of State of the Irish Free State?
The President of the Executive Council
The Taoiseach

The President
The British monarch
How long after the ratification of the treaty did Northern Ireland have to decide whether it wanted to be part of the Free State or whether it would remain in the UK?
One week
One month

One year
10 years
The treaty contained an oath of allegiance to the king.
True
False
It contained an oath of allegiance to the Constitution of the Irish Free State and an oath of faithfulness to the UK monarch.
True
False
What was the margin of victory when the Dáil passed the treaty?
Three votes (2.5%)
Seven votes (6%)

14 votes (12%)
25 votes (21%)
What aspects of the treaty were controversial (and ultimately led to the Civil War)?
Dominion status (No republic)
The Oath of Allegiance and Fidelity

The Free State was limited to 26 counties (partition)
The 'Treaty Ports' retained by the Royal Navy

All of the above
What member of the Irish delegation was later head of anti-treaty propaganda during the Civil war?
Alamy
Erskine Childers
Robert Barton
BIRKENHEAD: "Mr Collins, in signing this Treaty I'm signing my political death warrant." COLLINS: "Lord Birkenhead, I'm signing my actual death warrant."
Wikimedia Commons
True
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Wikimedia Commons
You scored out of !
You are the Anglo-Irish Treaty
There's nothing you don't know.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Arthur Griffith
You led the Irish delegation and subsequently became President of Dáil Éireann. Unfortunately you died within a year.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Michael Collins
Your guerrilla war tactics fought the British Empire to a stalemate and (rumour has it) you made some interesting friends in London. Unfortunately you were murdered less than a year after signing the treaty.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Éamon de Valera
You never really showed up.. But it turned out pretty well for you.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
King George V
You don't realise it yet but the empire is slipping away.
Share your result:
Wikimedia Commons
You scored out of !
Southern Ireland
You were, pretty much, irrelevant.
Share your result:

