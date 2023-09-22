'Euphoria' actor Angus Cloud's death ruled accidental overdose: coroner

ANGUS CLOUD, THE 25-year-old co-star of hit HBO drama “Euphoria,” died from an accidental drug overdose in July, a US coroner ruled yesterday.

“Angus Cloud died from a lethal combination of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and benzodiazepine in what is ruled as an accidental overdose,” a spokesperson for Alameda County Coroner’s office in California told the AFP news agency.

“Angus suffered from acute intoxication from the combination of drugs.”

Cloud died at his family home in Oakland, California in July, no cause of death was given at the time.

A statement at the time of his death said Cloud, who portrayed laconic drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill in the multiple Emmy Award-winning series, had been struggling to deal with the recent passing of his father, and had experienced ongoing mental health issues.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” said his family, in a statement sent by Cloud’s publicist.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“Euphoria,” fronted by star Zendaya, is one of the most-watched HBO series of all time.

Cloud had not acted before he was cast in the HBO drama.

He was walking down the street in New York when casting scout Eleonore Hendricks noticed him. Cloud was resistant at first, suspecting a scam.

Then casting director Jennifer Venditti met with him and series creator Sam Levinson eventually made him a co-star in the series alongside Zendaya for its first two seasons.

The show has drawn controversy as well as plaudits for its dark depiction of the issues facing contemporary American teens, including drug addiction and sexual violence.

“We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss,” said the family statement.

Includes reporting from Press Association.

- © AFP 2023