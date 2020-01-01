This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 1 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scores of animals killed in fire at German zoo

Local media reported that New Year’s Eve fireworks could have started the blaze.

By Associated Press Wednesday 1 Jan 2020, 1:26 PM
35 minutes ago 3,402 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4950939
Firefighters in front of the burning monkey house at Krefeld Zoo in Germany today.
Image: Alexander Forstreuter/DPA via AP
Firefighters in front of the burning monkey house at Krefeld Zoo in Germany today.
Firefighters in front of the burning monkey house at Krefeld Zoo in Germany today.
Image: Alexander Forstreuter/DPA via AP

A FIRE AT a zoo in western Germany killed a large number of animals in the early hours of the new year, authorities have said.

They did not comment on local media reports that the blaze was started by fireworks.

Krefeld Zoo, near the Dutch border, said the entire ape house burned down and all the animals inside died.

The DPA news agency, quoting officials, said the dead animals included chimpanzees, orangutans and two gorillas, as well as fruit bats and birds.

However, the zoo said on Facebook that the nearby Gorilla Garden escaped the flames and that gorilla Kidogo and his family are alive.

“An unfathomable tragedy hit us shortly after midnight.” the zoo said in a statement. “Our ape building burned down to the foundation.”

Both the zoo and city officials said they did not know what had caused the fire and that police are investigating. They would not confirm local media reports that New Year’s Eve fireworks could have started the blaze.

The zoo remained closed today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie