Dublin: 13°C Friday 12 August 2022
Actor Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' after car crash, US media reports

The actor was hospitalisted after the crash in Los Angeles last week.

By AFP Friday 12 Aug 2022, 7:45 AM
File image of Anne Heche at a Los Angeles premiere in 2021.
Image: Billy Bennight
Image: Billy Bennight

US ACTOR ANNE Heche is “not expected to survive” after suffering a serious brain injury in a car crash in Los Angeles last week, US media has reported.

The crash left Heche (53) in a coma with a “severe anoxic brain injury,” according to a statement from a representative quoted by several outlets yesterday.

“It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she’s being kept on life support to determine if any are viable,” the statement said.

It also thanked Heche’s well-wishers, along with those caring for her at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit,” the statement added.

“More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work – especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light.”

Heche has been in a coma since crashing her car into a two-story house in the Mar Vista neighborhood on August 5, resulting in “structural compromise and… heavy fire” at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The ensuing blaze took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to contain and fully extinguish, the department said.

Los Angeles police said in a statement yesterday that they would be conducting tests of Heche’s blood, and that investigators intended to “present this case to the appropriate prosecuting office”, though they did not specify a charge.

Heche starred in a number of movies from the 1990s including Six Days, Seven Nights, Donnie Brasco and I Know What You Did Last Summer. 

Heche is also known for her role on the soap opera Another World, for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 1991.

During the 1990s, she was in a high-profile relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

