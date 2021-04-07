#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 7 April 2021
Advertisement

Woman who lost sons and husband in Kanturk murder suicide passes away

Ms O’Sullivan passed following a long battle with an undisclosed terminal illness.

By Olivia Kelleher Wednesday 7 Apr 2021, 1:21 PM
11 minutes ago 5,095 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5402688
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RN
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RN

A WOMAN WHOSE husband and two sons died in a murder suicide in Kanturk, Co Cork last year has passed following a long battle with an undisclosed terminal illness.

Anne O’Sullivan, who was a former nurse, had to endure the loss of her sons Mark (26) and Diarmuid (23) and her husband 59-year-old Tadhg.

Ms O’ Sullivan (60) fled the family farmhouse on 26 October last when Tadhg and Diarmuid shot her eldest son in an inheritance row over the family farm. She ran to a neighbour’s house to raise the alarm after realising Mark had been shot.

After Mark’s shooting Diarmuid and Tadhg went to a field some 600 metres from the farmhouse in Kanturk and ended their own lives.

Prior to ending their lives, the pair told Ms O’Sullivan that she would have to live with the despair of what had occurred.

Ms O’Sullivan attended both the funeral of Diarmuid and Tadhg and the separate requiem mass of her son Mark.

Diarmuid and Tadhg were buried together at St Brigid’s Cemetery in Castlemagner whilst Mark was laid to rest in a plot belonging to his mother’s family following a funeral mass in Kanturk. In funeral notices, Ms O’Sullivan was described as a “heartbroken” widow and mother.

At Mark’s funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Kanturk mourners were told that he accompanied his mother to Dublin the month before his death. There she underwent surgery for a serious medical condition.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Sharmilla Rahman said in a tribute to her friend Mark at his requiem mass that he was “the greatest son a mother could have.”

I know the bond between Mark and Anne was unbreakable. He had such a big heart and so much love to give as a friend. I know that but I can’t begin to imagine how much effort and love he put into being Anne’s son.

Need help? Support is available:

  • Aware – 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)
  • Samaritans – 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
  • Pieta House – 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)
  • Teen-Line Ireland – 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 18)
  • Childline – 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)
  • ALONE - 0818 222 024  (for older people)

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie