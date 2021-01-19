Annie Lynch (79), first in Republic of Ireland to get Covid-19 vaccine, receives second dose

79-YEAR-OLD Annie Lynch, the first person in the Republic of Ireland to be vaccinated against Covid-19, has today received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Lynch was the first person in the Republic of Ireland to receive a Covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials. She received her first dose on 29 December.

Clinical Nurse Manager Bernie Waterhouse, the first health care worker in Ireland to get the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine also received her second dose at St James’ Hospital, Dublin 8.

Staff and residents who were part of the first vaccination clinic were also given their second doses.

It will be seven days before the vaccine should protect recipients against developing severe infection from Covid-19.

“I’m relieved to have the two doses and can’t wait to see my family and grandchildren. I felt fine after the first dose, no after effects at all. I am delighted to have received the second dose,” Lynch said.

Annie Lynch lives in Drimnagh in Dublin but was born in Christchurch and grew up in the Liberties. Her husband John sadly passed away in September.

She has three children and 10 grandchildren, and is currently a resident in the Mercer’s Institute for Successful Ageing at St James’.

HSE CEO Paul Reid said: “In seven days, Annie will be protected against developing serious infection and illness if exposed to Covid-19. This offers everyone affected by the virus welcome reassurance, especially as we are seeing such high infection rates and record numbers of patients in our hospitals.

“It’s another considerable step towards reclaiming our lives from the grip of Covid-19 which continues to take such a toll on so many people.”

Vaccination roll-out

Cabinet today approved a plan to pay GPs and pharmacists almost €91 million to vaccinate 1.5 million people against Covid-19.

The GP plan would cover the administration of the Covid-19 vaccines in GP surgeries, and also in mass vaccination centres further down the line.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that 94,000 people have received their first vaccine dose as of last Sunday night, accounting for 1.9% of the population.

71,000 of these were administered to frontline healthcare workers and 23,000 to residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Donnelly said the situation is on track for 140,000 vaccine doses to be administered to people by next Sunday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

There are currently two vaccines approved for use in the EU – Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which has already been approved for use in the UK, will be decided upon for approval by the European Medicines Agency on 29 January.

The Health Minister is trying to secure an early deliver of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Ireland upon its approval.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer and Christina Finn