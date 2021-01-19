#Open journalism No news is bad news

Cabinet to consider plan for GPs and pharmacists to vaccinate 1.5 million people

The Cabinet will meet today to discuss the plan.

THE CABINET IS set to consider a plan to pay GPs and pharmacists almost €91 million to vaccinate 1.5 million people against Covid-19.

They would be paid €25 for administering each dose of the vaccine with an additional one-off €10 processing fee per patient. 

So in total, GPs/pharmacists would be paid €60 per patient under this vaccination plan. 

The Cabinet will meet later today to discuss the plan further. 

It is understood the plan would cover the administration of the Covid-19 vaccines in GP surgeries, and also in mass vaccination centres further down the line. 

There are currently two vaccines approved for use in the EU – Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which has already been approved for use in the UK, will be decided upon for approval by the European Medicines Agency on 29 January

The Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is trying to secure an early deliver of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Ireland upon its approval. 

The head of the body that regulates medicines in Ireland said last night that a rigorous process is ongoing to monitor the safety of Covid-19 vaccines and that the benefits of these vaccines “continue to outweigh the risks”. 

All reports of suspected side effects from the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine so far were consistent with the mild side effects found during clinical trials, Dr Lorraine Nolan said. 

- Additional reporting by Christina Finn

