#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 19 January 2021
Advertisement

Student nurses repeat call for fair payment as Collins Report sent to Cabinet

The report compiled by Professor Tom Collins was to look at how student nurses should be paid for working during the Covid pandemic.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 12:01 PM
7 minutes ago 228 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5329029
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

STUDENT NURSES AND midwives have reiterated their calls for “fair remuneration”, as a report on their situation comes before Cabinet today.

The report compiled by Professor Tom Collins, chair of DIT, is expected to recommend that student nurses receive a pandemic grant of €100 a week during their unpaid placements in hospitals.

The Government could backdate this to September, and continue it for the rest of the academic year.

Nurses’ union the INMO has said previously that this €100 proposal “does not reflect Covid risks they face“. It has also said that the Covid threat they face now during the third wave is more severe than in December, when testimonies for the report were taken.

On Saturday night, the Government announced that placements due to begin this week for 1st to 3rd year students were suspended for two weeks, while final-year interns will continue to work for €10.70 per hour.

This was because nurses in teaching or supervising roles were to be redeployed to help tackle the Covid-19 surge Ireland is currently grappling with. 

The union said that some student nurses were frustrated and “furious” at the “last-minute decision”. Over 40 INMO student representatives met to discuss the suspension yesterday. The students expressed frustration at being “left up in the air”, facing uncertainty over the coming months.

They called on the Minister for Health to return to a scheme similar to that in March, which includes:

  • Offers of healthcare assistant contracts for all students whose placement is suspended
  • Moving interns up to healthcare assistant pay in recognition of their increased workloads and risk during the pandemic
  • Clarity on what will happen to placements over the coming months.

Related Read

17.01.21 Student nurses 'frustrated' at 'last-minute decision' to redeploy teaching nurses to help with Covid-19 surge

The report sent to Cabinet today is expected to recommend against healthcare assistant contracts for students whose placements have been suspended.

Ahead of the report going to Cabinet, INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said:

“There is still time for the Minister to do the right thing. Offer the students contracts as healthcare assistants to boost staffing and move up interns’ pay to reflect their new workloads and risks.

“Our student members… are thanked for their work so far, but the thanks ring hollow when their reasonable demands for fair remuneration go unanswered.
“Many students tell us that they want to make a direct contribution to the fight against Covid, and are seeking healthcare assistant contracts while their placements are suspended.

“Our interns rightly feel abandoned. They continue to work for miserly wages, facing increased workloads, huge Covid risks, and weakened support.“

With reporting from Christina Finn.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie