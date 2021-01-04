#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Monday 4 January 2021
Advertisement

INMO says proposal to pay student nurses €100 per week 'does not reflect Covid risks they face'

The organisation has sought an urgent meeting with the Minister for Health.

By Órla Ryan Monday 4 Jan 2021, 10:35 PM
1 hour ago 5,120 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5316120
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Sorapop Udomsri
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Sorapop Udomsri

A PROPOSAL TO pay student nurses and midwives €100 per week has been criticised by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The organisation has sought an urgent meeting with the Minister for Health “to discuss the current reality faced by nursing and midwifery students and how it can best be dealt with”.

Student representatives met this evening to discuss the content of a review commissioned by the Department of Health and carried out by Professor Tom Collins.

The report proposes a €100 per week temporary grant for nursing and midwifery students on placement in hospitals.

In a statement issued tonight, the INMO said the report “does not reflect the high-Covid risk Irish hospitals now pose, nor the work [students] will be asked to do in the coming weeks and months”.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said student nurses and midwives “have been doing incredible work on the frontline”.

“They engaged in this process in good faith and are deeply disappointed in this report.

“The Covid situation has deteriorated rapidly. This report is already obsolete and no longer reflects the risk or work that students will be taking on in the coming weeks.”

Related Reads

10.12.20 Student nurses motion was 'party politics' designed to make the 'government look bad', says Varadkar
09.12.20 Taoiseach says reports of 'exploitation and abuse' of student nurses should be investigated
03.12.20 Government voting against motion to pay student nurses described as 'betrayal'

Ní Sheaghdha called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to “do the right thing” and pay student nurses.

“He should pay students the healthcare assistant rate of pay – something which was done earlier in the pandemic. This would better reflect the work and risks students are undertaking in Covid-intensive hospitals,” she stated.

Sinn Féin’s spokesperson on health, David Cullinan, said the “new reality of Covid in our hospitals needs to be taken into account” amid a recent surge in cases.

“Nurses and midwives are working in what is now an even more difficult and dire situation. We cannot ask more students to train and work in a situation like this on only €100 per week.

“The new reality must be taken into account and the minister should engage directly with health unions on this.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A longer-term review of student nurses’ pay is due to get under way shortly.

TheJournal.ie has contacted the Department of Health for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie