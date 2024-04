BROADCASTER AND DJ Annie Mac said the “quite mad language” around an invitation to accept an MBE led to her turning it down.

Mac added that she doesn’t want to be “associated” with the British Empire.

Born in Dublin but now living in Dublin, Mac was offered an MBE in 2022.

An MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, is awarded to those people who are “outstanding in their field and have delivered sustained and real impact which stands out as an example to others”.

Mac was appearing on RTÉ’s Late Late Show when host Patrick Kielty asked her why she turned down the MBE.

“Do I need to explain?” said Mac.

“That’s probably as good an answer as any,” Kielty responded.

Annie Mac on turning down an MBE #latelate pic.twitter.com/0ARIZ20auo — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) April 26, 2024

However, Mac then added: “It was lovely to be recognised for services to broadcasting, I don’t want to sit here and sound all pompous, it was really nice.

“But the language of that I had an issue with. It’s quite mad, it’s like something from another century.

“It’s like. We want to submit your name to be an honorary member of the Excellent Order of the British Empire.

“It’s 2022 lads, what is this language?

“And also, I don’t want to be associated with the British Empire, I did history in school, I know about that, and if they change the language I’d be really happy to receive it, but right now, language wise, I just wasn’t happy to (accept it).”

While Mac said she was making “no judgement” of those who have accepted an MBE, she added: “I didn’t want to be in that club.”

Mac has been living in England for the past 25 years, and last night said London still doesn’t feel like “home”.

“To me, home is always Dublin,” said Mac.