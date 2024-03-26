Gardaí remain 'committed to uncovering truth' of Annie McCarrick murder 31 years ago

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal for information in relation to the murder and disappearance of Annie McCarrick 31 years ago.

The 26-year-old American disappeared without a trace from her home in Sandmount, Dublin on 26 March 1993.

31 years later, her case remains unsolved.

McCarrick’s case was formally upgraded to a murder investigation in advance of the 30th anniversary last March, following a written request from her mother Nancy McCarrick to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.

McCarrick, originally from New York, worked as a waitress at the Courtyard restaurant in Donnybrook and Café Java in Leeson Street.

On the morning of 26 March 1993, McCarrick bought groceries in Quinnsworth, Sandymount Road, which were found left unpacked in shopping bags in her apartment. A receipt in the bags confirms the date and time of purchase as 26 March 1993 at 11.02am.

Advertisement

This is the last confirmed activity by Annie McCarrick.

Annie McCarrick was 26 years old at the time of her disappearance Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

She is described as 5’8″ in height, 10 stone, with long brown hair. She spoke with a soft Irish-American accent.

When McCarrick disappeared it is believed she was in possession of a large brown leather bag.

Marking the 31st anniversary of McCarrick’s disappearance, An Garda Síochána said today that it “remains committed to uncovering the truth and progressing this investigation”.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for any information that may shed light on Annie McCarrick’s disappearance and murder.

Individuals who may have interacted with McCarrick on or after 26 March 1993 are urged to come forward and assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation team at Irishtown Garda Station at 01 666 9600, their local garda station or the Garda Confidential line at 1800 666 111.