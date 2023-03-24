Investigation into disappearance of Annie McCarrick 30 years ago upgraded to murder inquiry

GARDAÍ HAVE UPGRADED their investigation into the disappearance of Annie McCarrick 30 years ago to a murder investigation.

A new appeal was made today by gardaí, who are looking to speak to anyone who met, spoke with or had any interaction with Annie McCarrick on 26 March 1993 or subsequently.

They released a number of photographs of Annie, as well as an image of a receipt from grocery shopping on the last day she was seen, which was confirmed to be her last known activity.

Gardaí have maintained an “open and active investigation” into the disappearance of Annie McCarrick, which has been carried out by a dedicated investigation team based at Irishtown Garda Station.

In a statement today, gardaí said that over the 30 years of this investigation, the investigation team have discovered and collated in excess of five thousand documents/reports; taken in excess of 300 statements of evidence; retained a number of exhibits and a Senior Investigating Officer has been formally appointed to lead this investigation.

Detective Superintendent Carroll and this Senior Investigating Officer have recently visited Nancy McCarrick, Annie’s mother, in New York.

Today, gardaí said that based on the entirety of the information available to the investigation team at Irishtown Garda station, this missing person investigation has now been reclassified as a murder investigation.

Detective Superintendent Eddie Carroll, DMR South Central made this appeal: “I want to speak to any person who met, spoke with or had any interaction with Annie McCarrick on 26 March 1993 or subsequently.”

He continued: “There are person or persons, who have information on the disappearance of Annie McCarrick and her murder on or about 26 March 1993 and who haven’t yet spoken to Gardaí or who may have already spoken to Gardaí but were not in a position to tell everything that they know at that time.”

“I want to speak with any person who has any information on the large brown handbag which it is believed that Annie was in possession of when she went missing.”

“I am appealing to those persons, 30 years later, to please come forward and speak to the investigation team.”

“The primary focus of this investigation is the victim, Annie McCarrick and her family.”

He added:

Annie’s father John has passed away not knowing what happened to his daughter.

“Annie’s mother Nancy deserves to know the truth, she deserves to know what happened to her daughter on or about the 26 March 1993. She is waiting 30 years for those answers.”

“I, and the Investigation Team are determined to gather all available information/ evidence to find those answers and bring this matter to a positive conclusion.”

Concluding Detective Superintendent Carroll urged any person or persons with information in relation to the murder of Annie McCarrick to come forward to either the investigation team at Irishtown Garda Station at 01 6669600, their local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential telephone line 1800 666 111.

“I appeal to any person who have information relative to Annie’s murder not to assume we know and/or that it has limited value. Let us make that decision,” he concluded.

Annie McCarrick’s disappearance

Annie McCarrick was born on 21 March 1967 and was 26 years old at the time of her disappearance. She was the only child of her father John (deceased) and mother Nancy and was originally from New York.

Annie visited Ireland, as a teenager, on a school trip. Her parents say that she fell in love with Ireland and the Irish way of life and how upon her return to New York, she indicated her intention to return to Ireland to live, gardaí said today.

In the late 1980’s, Annie McCarrick completed third level studies at St Patrick’s College, Drumcondra and at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth before returning to New York in 1991, where she attended Stoney Brook University, New York.

On 4 January 1993, she moved to Ireland to live permanently. She settled in rental accommodation at St Catherine’s Court, Sandymount, Dublin 4, with two other tenants.

Garda Press Office CCTV showing Annie McCarrick Garda Press Office

Annie worked as a waitress at the Courtyard Restaurant Donnybrook, and also as a waitress at Café Java Leeson Street.

On 17 March 1993, she attended St Patrick’s Day Parade with friends. Over the next few days, gardaí said “Annie carried out a normal life working, socialising in various licensed premises and visiting friends”.

On Thursday 25 March 1993, though she was not working, Annie called to Café Java to collect her wages. Her wages were not ready and so she arranged to call again on Friday 26 March to collect her wages. She then visited friends and stayed for dinner.

On Friday 26 March 1993, Annie spoke to both her flatmates before they left separately to travel home for the weekend.

Shortly before 11am she visited the Allied Irish Bank, Sandymount Road, to carry out some personal banking. This is the last confirmed sighting of Annie McCarrick, captured on CCTV (image above).

She made arrangements with friends, inviting them to her apartment for dinner the next day, Saturday 27 March. Gardaí say she was “excited planning for a visit by her mother Nancy, due to arrive on 30 March 1993″.

Subsequently, there are reported sightings of Annie in the Sandymount Green area, reported sightings of the young woman boarding a No 44 bus bound for Enniskerry and a number of further reported sightings in Enniskerry village and Johnny Fox’s pub.

On 28 March 1993, friends of Annie McCarrick were concerned for her welfare. She was not at home on Saturday 27 March when they called to have dinner after her invite. She had not turned up for work either on Saturday 27 or on the morning of Sunday 28 March.

A friend called to her apartment on the evening of 28 March and spoke with Annie’s flatmates.

Groceries purchased by Annie on the morning of Friday 26 March 1993, in Quinnsworth, Sandymount Road, had been left unpacked in shopping bags. A receipt in the bags confirms the date and time of purchase as 26/03/1993 11:02am – see photo below.

This is the last confirmed activity by Annie McCarrick.

Garda Press Office The receipt Garda Press Office

Annie was reported missing by a friend on the evening of 28 March at Irishtown Garda Station.

This missing person report was confirmed by her mother Nancy when she arrived in Dublin on 30 March 1993.

Annie is described as 5’8″ in height, 10 stone, long brown hair. She spoke with a soft Irish-American accent. When Annie disappeared, it is believed she was in possession of a large brown leather bag.

Anyone with information on Annie McCarrick’s disappearance, or who spoke to or interacted her on or after 26 March 1993 is asked to either contact the investigation team at Irishtown Garda Station at 01 6669600, their local Garda Station or the Garda Confidential telephone line 1800 666 111.”