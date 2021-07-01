#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 1 July 2021
Man arrested as part of investigation into murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods

The 17-year-old was murdered last year.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 1 Jul 2021, 7:50 PM
A MAN IN his late 20s has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in January 2020.

Gardaí arrested a man in the Dublin area this morning. He is detained at a garda station in Louth.

Investigations are still ongoing. 

Two men charged with the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods have been sent forward to face trial in the non jury three-judge Special Criminal Court.

The teenager was last seen alive in Drogheda on 12 January, 2020.

Ssome of his dismembered remains have been recovered from two locations in Dublin, and more recently on waste ground in Drogheda.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Orla Dwyer
