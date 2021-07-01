Man arrested as part of investigation into murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods

A MAN IN his late 20s has been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods in January 2020.

Gardaí arrested a man in the Dublin area this morning. He is detained at a garda station in Louth.

Investigations are still ongoing.

Two men charged with the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods have been sent forward to face trial in the non jury three-judge Special Criminal Court.

The teenager was last seen alive in Drogheda on 12 January, 2020.

Ssome of his dismembered remains have been recovered from two locations in Dublin, and more recently on waste ground in Drogheda.

