Family and gardaí 'concerned for wellbeing' of 28-year-old man missing since Tuesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 28-year-old man who is missing from west Dublin.

Anthony Dwyer was last seen on Tuesday, 14 January in the St John’s Court area of Clondalkin.

He is described as being 5’8″ in height, of slim build, with short black hair and green eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black jacket with a grey Adidas jumper, navy tracksuit bottoms and all black Adidas runners.

Gardaí and Anthony’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Clondalkin on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.