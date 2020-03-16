This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 16 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE advises coronavirus patients to keep taking anti-inflammatory medication in face of social media misinformation

A statement from the health service said that this includes anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen, naproxen or diclofenac.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 16 Mar 2020, 3:14 PM
45 minutes ago 9,747 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5048081
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE HSE IS advising anyone with Covid-19 to continue to take any medication they were already taking, unless they are told not to by a healthcare professional. 

A statement from the health service said that this includes anti-inflammatory medication such as ibuprofen, naproxen or diclofenac.

The HSE said it released the statement in response to false information about anti-inflammatory medication and Covid-19 circulating in media and on social media over the last 24 hours.

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer of the HSE said: “Only take one anti-inflammatory medication at a time.  It is okay to take paracetamol and an anti-inflammatory like ibuprofen at the same time.

“There is no evidence to stop any medication at this time. There is no need to order more medicines than you need, as this will affect the supply of medicines to others, and there is no disruption to the supply of medicines. 

“If you have respiratory symptoms, do not attend your pharmacy in person. Phone your pharmacist if you need to order a prescription. Ask a family member to collect any medicines you need.”

Yesterday, a WhatsApp message shared across the country claimed that there are ‘four young people with non underlying conditions’ in a serious condition at Cork University Hospital with Covid-19, associated with the use of ibuprofen.

This is not true. You can read our full piece where we debunk that claim here

Related Reads

16.03.20 Simon Coveney: There is little certainty 'beyond Friday' about where planes will be flying to
15.03.20 Coronavirus: 40 new cases confirmed in Ireland bringing total number to 169

Dr Henry added that medics are “constantly evaluating emerging evidence about the most appropriate treatment of Covid-19″.

He added: “There is no specific treatment for coronavirus but many of the symptoms of the virus can be treated.  If you get the virus, your healthcare professional will advise treatment based on your symptoms. The appropriate medication for an individual with symptoms of Covid-19 will depend on your symptoms, your other conditions and your other medication.”

The HSE advice regarding treatment of symptoms of Covid-19 includes: 

  • Drink plenty of water
  • Paracetamol or ibuprofen may help with symptoms such as pain or fever Paracetamol is usually recommended as the first-line treatment for most people
  • Antibiotics do not work against coronavirus or any viruses
  • They only work against bacterial infections.
  • Regular medication, including anti-inflammatory medication, may be continued by people with Covid-19

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie