Further protests expected today as forum on security moves to Dublin Castle

SEVERAL ANTI-WAR groups are to stage a protest at Dublin Castle this morning to coincide with the consultative forum on Ireland’s international security policy.

The forum convened in University College Cork last week, where protesters heckled speakers including Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin.

Protesters also disrupted proceedings at the University of Galway, where the forum was also held.

Martin has previously said that said the forum will be an “open, informed, respectful and evidence-based discussion” on Ireland’s foreign policy.

But the Irish Anti-War Movement (IAWM), which is organising the protest, has accused the government of stacking the forum with proponents of Ireland abandoning military neutrality.

Speaking to The Journal, Mark Price, the co-chair of the IAWM steering committee, said this was evidenced by the fact that many scheduled speakers “are involved in some way or another in security … militarisation, counterterrorism and so on”.

Cork

In Cork, protesters disrupted Martin’s opening speech, shouting anti-NATO slogans and jeering and booing.

Martin, in an attempt to stop the disruption, said: “There’s no point, I want to get through my introductory speech and we can have consultations later.”

The Tánaiste continued with his speech – however more protesters joined, with some holding a banner reading: “NATO WARS, MILLIONS DEAD”.

The protesters claimed that the Tánaiste was “ignoring” them and continued to heckle with their criticisms of the forum.

The protesters were eventually removed from the lecture theatre by gardaí.

Day one of the forum in Cork saw discussions on European security against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the implications for Ireland. Emerging issues with cyber security were also discussed.

Advertisement

Galway

Protesters again disrupted proceedings in Galway, with well-known anti-war campaigner Margaretta D’Arcy, dressed in an NUIG gown, refusing to leave the stage until she could speak to the room.

Speaking to The Journal, 90-year-old D’Arcy said she believed that the Consultative Forum on International Security was a “stitch up”.

“I want to ask Micheál Martin why he has not given us our citizen assembly because the President (Michael D Higgins) said it himself – this is not a democratic assembly, it is hand-picked and is about where the Government thinks we should go.”

Day two was focused on the nature of the Triple Lock, a system whereby Ireland must have cabinet and Dáil approval and a UN mandate before deploying troops.

The panels dealt with Ireland’s diplomatic work at the UN, peace keeping and Irish research an innovation in security and defence.

Debate intensifies

The forum was mired in controversy before it even started after President Michael D Higgins criticised what he described as Ireland’s drift away from neutrality in an interview with the Business Post.

In a strongly worded rebuke of the Government’s move ahead of the public engagement discussion on foreign policy the president said: “the most dangerous moment in the articulation and formulation of foreign policy and its practice, since the origin of diplomacy, has been when you’re drifting and not knowing what you’re doing”.

“I would describe our present position as one of drift.”

Martin hit back at the president without mentioning his name, saying the forum was “not a binary” discussion.

He spoke about Irish successes on the international stage including membership of the UN Security Council, its multilateral approach as well as a host of other achievements such as the Good Friday Agreement.

He said: “Since Russia’s brutal and illegal invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which blatantly violated the UN Charter and international law and fundamentally altered the European security environment, every country in Europe has examined and re-examined its foreign, security and defence policies.

“Ireland is no different. To shy away from doing so – or to do so behind closed doors – would have been a fundamental mistake and an abrogation of responsibility,” he added.

The Tánaiste has also been sharply critical of disruptions to the forum. Responding to heckles in Cork, he said: “The most undemocratic thing you can do is to try shout down debate. And that is what you’re trying to do this morning. You are trying to shut down debate.”

“What you’re saying is, debate on your terms, or on nobody else’s terms.”

Read Next Related Reads Government defends security forum as opposition label it 'rigged' and 'unashamedly one-sided' A forum on Irish foreign policy and neutrality kicks off this week - but what's it all about? Tom Clonan: Joining NATO doesn't benefit Ireland, but that doesn't excuse poor defence spending

Speaking to reporters in Cork, Martin said universities were “shying away from debate”.

He said: “I think we need more of that is all I’m saying.

“What worries me about protests of this kind is that many third-level institutions are now shying away from debate because they’re afraid of this kind of thing.

“They’re afraid of disruption, afraid of trouble in the campus, so: ‘Better that we don’t have any debates’.

“In the modern era, you know, there’s a tendency that in order to avoid any sort of potential trouble or disruptions ‘let’s not have any debate’.

Price, of the IAWM, rejected the suggestion that the protesters were stifling debate.

“In my opinion, [the protest] was completely legitimate … I think stifling debate would involve more than that.”

He said Nato has had a “deep role in the development of European militarisation”.

“We should be trying to go back to the UN to strengthen that mechanism for peaceful resolution of disputes.”

A garda spokesperson told The Journal of the upcoming protest: “There is a constitutional right to the freedom of assembly and freedom of speech, subject to statutory provisions.

The spokesperson added that An Garda Síochána respects this right but does not have a role in organising or permitting public gatherings.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The right to peaceful protest is an important and fundamental freedom in a democracy.”