Gardaí appeal for information over woman missing from Dublin 4

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information to help trace a woman missing from Dublin 4.

Antoinette Donnery (41) went missing on Monday. She was last seen in the Mount Merrion area of Dublin 4 at around 5pm.

Antoinette is described as being 5ft 5in in height, with a slim build, green eyes and long blonde hair. When last seen on Monday evening, she was wearing a cream jacket. Antoinette also goes by the name Mary or Marie.

Anyone with any information on Antoinette’s whereabouts is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda Station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.